DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street is one of the main gateways to Des Moines’ southside and city leaders hope to revitalize the road within the next decade.

Des Moines councilmembers moved forward with an urban renewal plan for SE 14th Street between Park Avenue and Army Post Road during Monday’s city council meeting. The plan, in its words, would “encourage and assist with the redevelopment and/or removal of blighted, obsolete, and underutilized properties.”

Many of the businesses along SE 14th Street are either automobile dealers and repair shops or national chains. However, Classic Frozen Custard on SE 14th and Watrous Ave. stands out as a local option on the street. Its owner, Dustin Berns, hopes he can be surrounded with more approachable businesses soon.

“You’ve just got to get rid of that reputation, I guess. That could take a while,” Berns said. “We can get some newer businesses in here, but I don’t know what kind of incentives they would offer people.”

City councilman Joe Gatto, who represents the ward where SE 14th Street runs, said the urban renewal plan could include tax increment financing to encourage development. Gatto likened the plan to past revitalization efforts in the East Village and on Ingersoll Avenue.

The urban renewal plan would only concern the properties alongside SE 14th Street and not the road itself. The street doubles as Route 69, which means all road improvements fall under the jurisdiction of the Iowa DOT.

The city will discuss the SE 14th Street plan during a public meeting on November 7.