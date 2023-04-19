DES MOINES, Iowa — Steve Sarcone owns southside Des Moines’ Dairy Queen restaurants and estimates a third of his employees are minors. He’s hopeful a proposed change to child labor laws passes so that his employees can stay on the clock a little longer.

“I think it would help all of us in the restaurant business,” Sarcone said. “I also think those restaurants that can’t seat you right now, they would be able to alleviate that problem and get some extra workers.”

The bill to reform child labor laws passed the Iowa House in an overnight session Tuesday and is scheduled for debate in the Iowa Senate on Thursday.

If it passes into law, 14-year-olds could work six-hour night shifts, 15-year-olds could work in plants on assembly lines, and 16-year-olds could serve alcohol on the clock.

The bill also extends the cut-off time for workers under 16 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sarcone believes that section of the bill could ease late night traffic at his restaurants.

“The world has changed since the laws were put into effect,” Sarcone said. “Kids don’t go to bed at 9 o’clock at night. Kids don’t go to bed at 10 o’clock at night during the summer. We can provide a safe environment for those kids.”

The bill has sparked several recent protests at the State Capitol opposing the possible changes.

“This is not only wrong for the state of Iowa, this is wrong for our children that they’re going to be put in jobs in situations that are inherently extremely hazardous,” Iowa Federation of Labor director Al Womble said during a protest last month.

Sarcone, like Womble, has reservations about the assembly line portion of the bill, but still believes it is a helpful piece of legislation.

“I can tell you that I’m not enthusiastic about the unsafe jobs, but as far as Dairy Queen, Burger King, McDonald’s, or Hy-Vee, it’s a good learning situation,” Sarcone said.