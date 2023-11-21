DES MOINES, IOWA — Friends, family and loved ones gathered on Tuesday in Des Moines to say a final farewell to a husband and wife killed nine days ago by an alleged drunk driver. Fred Lehman, 76, and his wife Mary, 79, were driving home from church when they’re car was struck by a speeding Camaro. The Lehmans were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Camaro, 18-year-old Kameron Wright, now faces the possibility of life imprisonment after allegedly admitting to authorities that he was on drugs before he got behind the wheel.

Zach Fisher has the latest on this story.