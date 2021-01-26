Des Moines, Council Bluffs TestIowa Sites to Remain Closed Tuesday Due to Winter Storm

DES MOINES, Iowa – Heavy snowfall and poor road conditions are causing the state to keep two of its TestIowa sites closed Tuesday.

The state says the TestIowa drive-thru sites in Council Bluffs and Des Moines will not open, as originally planned, on Tuesday.

The other TestIowa Sites in Cedar Rapids, Davenport, and Waterloo will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All sites are expected to return to normal operating hours on Wednesday.

People who had appointments canceled because of the winter storm will be notified through e-mail and can use their QR code at any site, any time it is open again. There is no need to fill out another assessment and make a new appointment.

If you need to schedule a test, you can do so here.