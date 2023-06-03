DES MOINES, Iowa — Celebrities are descending upon the Iowa Events Center Saturday and Sunday for the return of Des Moines Con. After a successful inaugural event in 2022, the comic festival is back in Hy-Vee Hall.

This year, famous names include Jim Cummings, the voice of Winnie the Pooh; Tom Kenny, better known as SpongeBob SquarePants; and Sarah Natochenny, who voices Ash Ketchum on Pokémon.

The convention floor also has many artists and exhibitors for people to interact with and enjoy.

Ben Penrod, Des Moines Con’s founder, said the best part of the week isn’t the celebrities or exhibitors, it’s seeing everyone at the event have a great time.

“My favorite thing is just when things are rolling, when the show has opened and all of the planning that we have done has kind of come into fruition and just see everybody shopping and smiling and having a great time,” he said. “That’s when it’s kind of all worth it for me.”

Des Moines Con begins at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. It ends at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online and at the door.