Des Moines Community Leaders Hosting Event to Bring Awareness to Effects of Recent Gun Violence

DES MOINES, Iowa– In response to recent shootings, a group of concerned Des Moines citizens is holding an event this weekend to stop gun violence.

Event Coordinator, Kourtney Perry, said the purpose of Guns Down Gloves Up is to bring awareness to what it’s like to be impacted by gun violence.

“It takes a toll on you. It’s very heartbreaking to have to go and bury somebody that you planned on being in your life for forever,” Perry said. “It’s hard for parents to bury their children when your children are supposed to bury you.”

The event will feature speeches by community leaders and those who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence in Des Moines.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, from January to May there were six fewer shootings than there was last year.

However, Public Information Officer, Paul Parizek, said more shootings have happened recently in a condensed amount of time as we get closer to the summer months.

DMPD is tackling this problem by working to get illegal firearms off the streets. Sgt. Parizek said events like Guns Down Gloves Up can definitely help with solving interpersonal issues within the community causing these shootings.

“You can’t have a police officer and you can’t have a cop in the middle of your life all the time,” Sgt. Parizek said. “When you’ve got the community providing folks who need that support and that guidance, and giving them other options, other than picking up a gun and going out and settling your dispute that way, it’s going to pay off well for me reduces the load on all of us.”

Guns Down Gloves Up, will take place at Water Works Park this Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.