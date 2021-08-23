Des Moines community honors educator, Kristopher Rollins at vigil

DES MOINES, Iowa – Sunday evening, the community held a vigil at Pappajohn Sculpture Park for Des Moines Public School Teacher, Kristopher Rollins who died suddenly last Friday.

“I think that when you lose someone that you love, you can feel really lonely. And I didn’t want anyone to feel alone right now so, when my sister said I want to do a vigil, I was 100 percent down because like a community is what keeps us going,” said Jalesha Johnson, who helped organize the event.

Dr. Rollins was a part of the Des Moines Public School District for 11 years. While there, he was the co-founder of programs like RUNDsm, Movement 515, and the Urban Leadership Program, where students were allowed to express themselves through the arts like poetry and rap.

“I was 14 years old when I met Rollo [Dr. Kristopher Rollins] and I never really had a father figure in my life, so him and words definitely, they were like the glue-like they were our father figure growing up,” said Jassma’ray Johnson, vigil’s organizer.

People wore Rollins’ favorite blue to the vigil, and people released balloons released in his memory.

“Rollo was definitely a soft man, he was a vulnerable man, and he wasn’t afraid to be open and be free, so he taught us a lot,” said Jassma’ray Johnson.

While people leaned on each other for support, Jalesha Johnson hopes people will walk away from the event feeling supported.

“When you get to that place where it feels like the sadness will swallow you, you can just look to your community. There are millions of hands that are ready to catch you,” said Jalesha Johnson.

The Des Moines Public School District has not released a cause of death at this time.