DES MOINES, Iowa — Three Des Moines designers are making the world a little greener, one stitch at a time.

Nekia Whitfield, Nathalie Girod, and Gretchen Bohling base their slow fashion businesses out of Mainframe Studios. The slow fashion industry works directly with the consumer to produce high-quality clothing and reduce waste.

Whitfield is the CEO of Nik Star Boutique. She says that designers can be more sustainable by only using the amount of fabric that they need to complete certain pieces. That is how she says that she runs her business.

Girod and Bohling take sustainability one step further. They use eco-friendly fabrics to make their clothing.

“My fabrics, I’d say, half of them are recusing carbon emissions… From Seed to final fabric is with the stewardship of the planet,” says Girod, the owner of Isa Maïsa.

Bohling, the owner of Gretchen Bohling Designs, says that while slow fashion may cost more than popular fast fashion businesses, the quality of slow fashion designs may be better.

Girod and Bohling will showcase their sustainable fashion lines in their second annual fashion show on October 12th and the River Center.

Bohling says, “It’s like the fashion show is like Nathalie’s and I’s Super Bowl. All of this hard work and the stress and anxiety, it’s all worth it.”

Whitfield will also display her work during a fashion show that Mainframe Studios is hosting for their First Friday event in September.