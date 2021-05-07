Des Moines City Council’s Proposed Rule Changes Would Stifle Public Criticism, Activists Say

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council has faced criticism over previous public comment restraints, and now the council is considering new rules that activists say will even further suppress voices in the community.

The Des Moines City Council on May 10 will vote on changes to its public speaking rules that will lengthen the time individuals get to speak at meetings but sharply limit the number of people allowed to speak.

The proposed changes to public speaking rules include the following:

Move the public speaking section to the end of the agenda

Lengthen individual comments to two minutes

Allow 20 speakers total

Expand collective speaking time from 30 minutes to 40 minutes

Those who didn’t get to speak at a requested meeting will advance to the next agenda in the order their requests were received

New requests to speak will not be considered if that person has a request pending

Period to file a speaking request is not more than 10 days nor less than five

Mayor Frank Cownie supports the proposed rule changes, saying they would “improve the flow” of city council meetings.

“Moving the public remarks section of our Council meetings to the end of the agenda makes good sense and will improve the continuity of the meeting,” Cownie said in a statement. “I’m also pleased that we can expand the individual speaking time to two minutes. We will limit those comments to 20 speakers per meeting, however, those who didn’t get a chance to comment will have their request advance to subsequent meetings.”

A local community group argues the proposed changes would have the opposite effect on public speaking times.

“Council claims this ‘expands’ speaking time, but this gives many people who would have had some time to speak no speaking time at all. The amendment itself lowers the standard time from 3 to 2 minutes, down even further from the 5 minutes allowed a year ago,” Des Moines People’s Town Hall said in a statement.

Furthermore, Des Moines People’s Town Hall says the new rules would suppress dissenting voices in the community.

“The new rules released just today are just another way to silence community members, and is a reaction to the pressure we have placed upon them,” Des Moines People’s Town Hall said. “Public pressure that has been accumulating for months, with more and more people signing up to speaking during council meetings. Signing up to speak against injustices in our city – police brutality, the houseless crisis, food deserts, just to list a few.”

Des Moines People’s Town Hall is also critical of the proposed 20-speaker limit.

“If passed, the public can no longer sign up to speak at a specific council meeting. At best, the public can sign up to be added to a queue of speakers without any guarantee of when they will be allowed to speak, possibly having to wait months. This is a disaster, especially for folks who have to take time off work or find childcare to speak at meetings,” Des Moines People’s Town Hall said.

The number of public commenters at city council meetings has grown over the past year as the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement and Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (CCI) have continuously voiced their concerns about injustices in the community. This led city council meetings to last several hours.

“We have continually used council rules against them, resulting in an eleven hour meeting, and concluding with local government putting in more effort to silence voices. More effort to apply new guidelines, and new rules – usually made up on the spot by Mayor Frank Cownie,” Des Moines People’s Town Hall said.

Last year, the city council limited individual public comments to three minutes or by taking 30 minutes divided by the number of individual speakers, whichever is less. Under these rules, with 66 people signed up to speak at the council meeting on May 10, each speaker will be given just 27 seconds to address the council before getting cut off.

At recent meetings, community members have spoken out against the Des Moines Police Department’s decision to appoint Sgt. Michael Fong to a five-person team leading de-escalation training. In 2007, the police department suspended Fong for using excessive force, which led to an $800,000 settlement. The police department has stood by its appointment of Fong.

“At each turn, the City Council has drug their feet and been unable to hold DMPD Chief Wingert accountable. So now they’ve turned to stifling our voices,” Iowa CCI said on Twitter. “Council made these changes because so many people have come to meetings. For more than a year, we’ve been at every meeting demanding the Council pass our racial profiling ordinance, then that they enforce the ordinance, then that they yeet violent cops from leadership positions.”

Des Moines City Council meetings have been conducted virtually via Zoom after all in-person public meetings were suspended on March 15, 2020, due to COVID-19. The city council will resume in-person public meetings at City Hall on June 14.