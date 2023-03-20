DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines voters have the opportunity to elect a new mayor this November. City councilmember Connie Boesen officially announced her quest for the seat on Monday.

Boesen was first elected to city council in 2017 after fourteen years on the Des Moines School Board. If elected in November, Boesen would become Des Moines’ first female mayor.

She’s looking to succeed Frank Cownie, who has served as Des Moines’ mayor since 2003. Cownie has not announced if he will run for a sixth term in office.

Boesen told WHO 13 her priorities are public safety, improving downtown’s economy, and revitalizing Des Moines’ neighborhoods. She believes her political experience is an asset in the mayoral race.

“I do have a track record, I’ve been involved in the community for many years,” Boesen said. “I will continue to do what we need to do to keep moving the city forward and bring a new sense of excitement.”

Boesen is the second Des Moines city councilmember to announce a bid for mayor after Josh Mandelbaum made his run official last month. She said their dueling campaigns for mayor will not result in any hostility during council business.

“I’m fine with it, I get along well with everyone,” Boesen said. “We might come at things in a different way, but at the end of the day we want to make Des Moines the best it can be for everyone.”

Boesen and Mandelbaum will be joined by community organizer Denver Foote on the mayoral ballot.