Des Moines City Council Votes To Improve the City’s Bike Trails

DES MOINES, Iowa– This week the Des Moines city council approved two initiatives to improve the city’s bike trail infrastructure.

“We do this national count to help us estimate Project Trail usage. Even before the pandemic any one section of Des Moines proper trail, we’d see about 300-500,000 trail trips per year,” Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Des Moines Ben Page said. “Those numbers are just almost doubling in some parts of the city.”

A new project laid out by the Department of Parks and Recreation would fill a critical trail gap between the existing Easter Lake Spine Trail in Des Moines and the existing Carlisle Nature Trail.

Separately, the council also agreed to donate $200,000 to Polk County Reservation. The reservation would repair the bridge over Beaver Creek in Johnston, a part of the Trestle Trail which was damaged after the 2019 flooding.

The city of Johnston was also asked to donate to this project. The department of parks and recreation for the city of Des Moines said it’s important for neighboring cities to work together to provide the best outdoor experience for Iowans.

Page said the city will spend this year finalizing the route and acquiring property.