DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council will vote Monday night on whether to allocate $300,000 in funding to Des Moines Public Schools Food Pantries as well as $300,000 to Des Moines Area Religious Council’s food pantry programs.

The council had originally planned to provide the funding that is up for allocation for DMPS to the Food Bank of Iowa, however, the council decided to instead give the funding directly to DMPS.

The funding that the Food Bank of Iowa would have received was bookmarked for DMPS pantries anyway.

Connie Boesen, a Des Moines city council member, said that the DMPS food pantries will be able to provide food specifically tailored to the needs of their community.

“It’ll be geared towards the student population that is in those buildings,” Boesen said, “We have a high amount of immigrant and refuge families in Des Moines and so were trying to put culturally appropriate food in the food pantries that they might not have had in the past so we’ll be looking to local groceries that carry that product.”

If the vote passes, some of the funding schools receive would also go toward feminine products, something pantries have expressed a need for.

The city council wants to fight food insecurity across Des Moines.

“What were trying to do is make sure the dollars get to the people in the most need and in this case food is a high priority, and I think we’re finding in many cases that have come up through all the food costs is it’s only growing and every pantry is having probably a record amount of need so were just trying to help the people in Des Moines,” said Boesen.

The vote will take place at Monday night’s meeting starting at 5:00 p.m.