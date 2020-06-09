Des Moines City Council to Review Anti-Racial Profiling Ordinance

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines City Council will review the proposed anti-racial profiling ordinance and hear more input from the public at the next council meeting.

The city council received criticism from the community at Monday night’s meeting. Those against the proposed ordinance argued it doesn’t include enough to fully address their concerns. Many who spoke urged the council to consider the six-point proposal outlined by Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (CCI).

The city council still approved the first consideration of the ordinance by a 7-0 vote. The second consideration of the ordinance, which will include more public comment, will occur at the council’s next meeting on June 22.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said at least 40 suggestions from community groups were in the revised ordinance that became public at noon on Monday.

“We implemented more than 40 of their suggestions just over the last few days, which have resulted in we think a stronger proposed ordinance,” Cownie said.

Betty Andrews, president of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP, said they and other allied organizations did not have enough time to look through the revisions before the meeting.

“Yes, we asked for some significant rewrites and many things, however, we were up to the wire in getting information back and getting the exact wording back,” Andrews said.

Along with the NAACP, allied organizations such as the ACLU of Iowa and Iowa CCI have been working on an anti-racial profiling ordinance for the last two years.

Around 100 people gathered outside City Hall during the virtual council meeting.

Des Moines Selma President Justyn Lewis said, “Right now it’s just not strong enough. A lot of discretion is still held within the police department and a lot of people want to be able to have citizens offer the NAACP, ACLU even pull in Black Lives Matter and even our organization, have us all at the table to review complaints and data and make solid references to our government on standards we and what we’re hearing from our communities and our people.”

At one point, the meeting had around 1,000 callers.

“This will not be the final, so we will be looking for those of you that want to review and reflect on the changes that were made at the request of the alliance to do so and communicate back with us,” Cownie said.