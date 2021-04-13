Des Moines City Council to Resume In-Person Meetings in June

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council will resume in-person public meetings at City Hall on June 14, Mayor Frank Cownie announced Tuesday.

All in-person public meetings were suspended on March 15, 2020, when Cownie issued an emergency declaration in response to the community spread of COVID-19 in Iowa. City council meetings have been conducted remotely via Zoom ever since.

“At 15 months, this will be a long time in coming and an important step in our pandemic recovery,” Cownie said in a statement. “It has been a significant challenge for our community, and I want to thank our residents for being so patient over these many months. We hope they share in the enthusiasm Council members and City staff have in seeing each other in person.”

The city’s boards and commissions will resume their on-site public meetings in July, according to Cownie.

Additionally, the public will be able to meet with city staff at the administration buildings on an appointment-only basis on May 3. The city plans to fully reopen administration buildings to the public on June 1.

Building closures have included City Hall, the Armory, the Municipal Service Center, public works buildings, the Des Moines Wastewater Reclamation Authority and the office for the Civil and Human Rights Commission.

Face coverings and social distancing will still be required at city facilities.