Des Moines City Council to Discuss Possible Racial Profiling Ordinance Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa – Monday night, the Des Moines city council plans to discuss what it’s calling an “unbiased policing policy.”

The proposed policy change comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on May 25th.

The death sparked protests nationwide and after one of those protests in Des Moines ended up at the home of Mayor Frank Cownie, he vowed to make changes in the city – including passing a racial profiling ordinance.

Under the policy, Des Moines Police would be held accountable for any complaints of racial profiling or biased profiling and violating the policy could mean an officer is terminated from their job.

Police would also receive additional training.

The council meeting begins via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The agenda can be viewed here and you can watch live on YouTube here.