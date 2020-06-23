Des Moines City Council Passes Anti-Racial Profiling Ordinance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines City Council unanimously passed an anti-racial profiling ordinance Monday night.

In a 7-0 vote, the council approved the revised ordinance.

The elements of the new racial profiling ordinance include:

Prohibiting biased policing and racial profiling

Mandating annual de-escalation, cultural diversity, cultural competency, and implicit bias training for sworn police personnel

Directing the Des Moines CHR Commission to educate the public and assist those who witness or believe they have experienced discrimination with filing complaints

Also prohibiting discriminatory pre-textual stops – which are prohibited already by state and federal law

Requiring employees who witness biased policing or racial profiling to report the incident and, where use of unreasonable force occurs, to intervene

Mandating the public availability and accessibility of police personnel policies and standard operating procedures in person and on the city’s website

Iowa-Nebraska NAACP President Betty Andrews said the ordinance is a great first step.

“This is a significant step. It is the process working in terms of citizens bringing an issue to the city council and being relentless until something was done about it,” Andrews said.

Dozens of residents gave their input during the council meeting for over an hour. Some said the ordinance isn’t enough and it is time to restructure the police department. Others agreed it is the first step in the right direction.

Andrews said Des Moines is the second city in the state to have an anti-racial profiling ordinance.

“One of the big steps that will be happening because there is now a community policing and code enforcement practices and policy review committee, they will be taking a look at the practices that happen in community policing,” Andrews said.

The Community Policing and Code Enforcement Policy and Practice Review Committee will use data to make recommendations for policy and practice to improve law enforcement.

In addition, the city council also approved a resolution to create a task force to look into decriminalizing marijuana and making it a lowest enforcement priority.

Other allies that worked on the ordinance and approve the measure include the ACLU of Iowa, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and League of United Latin American Citizens.

The ACLU of Iowa said, “The ordinance passed by the Council tonight is a positive first step toward providing policing in our community that is less biased. But it still has a long way to go in truly making sure that law enforcement in Des Moines treats all people equally.”

The ACLU of Iowa outlined additional steps it wants to see here.