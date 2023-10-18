DES MOINES, Iowa — With election day only weeks away three Des Moines city council members have endorsed Connie Boesen for mayor.

At Large council member Carl Voss, 2nd Ward council member Linda Westergaard, and 4th Ward council member Joe Gatto, all announced their support of Councilwoman Connie Boesen for mayor.

Joe Gatto posted on X citing Boesen’s problem-solving skills and love of Des Moines and its people.

Boesen responded to the endorsements by also posting on X, saying “I’m honored to have the support and trust of my colleagues on the Des Moines City Council.”

Fellow council member Josh Mandelbaum, local activist Denver Foote, and musician Christopher Von Arx are also on the ballot in the mayoral race.