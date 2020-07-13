Des Moines City Council Considering Mask Ordinance for City Facilities

Des Moines, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council will vote on a resolution Monday night that would require masks be worn in public spaces in city buildings.

The proposed resolution would require both city employees and the public to wear face masks in common areas of city buildings. City employees would also be required to wear masks whenever they have contact with the public.

The resolution further encourages contractors and developers who work with the city, as well all other businesses and non-profits, to develop face-mask policies as well.

The state of Iowa does not have any laws mandating that masks be worn in public. The City of Muscatine tried to pass a local ordinance requiring masks but can’t without approval from the Governor or legislature.