Des Moines Church Welcomes Back Worshipers for Easter Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Iowans were able to do something on Sunday that they couldn’t last Easter. They worshipped alongside others in person.

Corinthian Baptist Church in Des Moines welcomed members for the first time this year to celebrate Easter Sunday. They required masks and social distancing. The church also required members to register before attending for contact tracing purposes.

Rev. Jonathan Whitfield said while it was important to welcome back members, it was also vital to keep them safe.

“Yes, we have vaccinations, but we’re watching numbers rise in certain areas, even where vaccinations are happening because it is still with us. We haven’t reached what they call that herd immunity and we’re not going to get there until we start seeing 60, 70 percent of the nation vaccinated,” said Whitfield.

In March, Corinthian Baptist Church partnered with Broadlawns Medical Center and United Way of Central Iowa to help improve vaccination rates among communities of color. A clinic held at the church administered more than 1,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.