Des Moines Church, United Way and Broadlawns Host Vaccine Clinic for Communities of Color

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 566,000 Iowans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Saturday evening. But out of the nearly 1.4 million shots given out by health care providers, only about 2% have gone to Iowans of color.

Broadlawns Medical Center and United Way of Central Iowa partnered with Corinthian Baptist Church in Des Moines to vaccinate communities of color. More than 1,100 Pfizer vaccine doses were administered at a clinic on Saturday. The event brought together community and state leaders to dispel mistrust in vaccines among minority communities.

“That’s what you have today, an intentional goal to make sure that today is a different experience. I don’t know where we’re going to go from here, but this conversation about using facilities of faith to help get services to people,” said Rev. Jonathan Whitfield, who was among the church’s leaders to get their first dose of the vaccine on Saturday.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack attended the event and praised the effort to get Iowans vaccinated against COVID-19.

“There is skepticism out there a little bit and they are leery about coming in and getting the vaccine, but these are safe vaccines. It is how we protect against COVID. It is important that when you have the opportunity that you get the vaccine,” said Reynolds.

“Their leaders are basically saying, ‘look, we’re going to be vaccinated. You can trust us. You can trust the vaccine,’” said Vilsack.

Corinthian Baptist Church will host another clinic for people to get their second vaccine dose next month.