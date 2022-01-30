DES MOINES, Iowa — A church in Des Moines is offering a counseling program to help people dealing with grief and loss during the pandemic.

Trecie Bolton, the care pastor at New City Church, said individuals and families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 or other pandemic-related stresses have been reaching out seeking help.

Bolton says the church has run the grief counseling program for several years now. She wants to help people who are experiencing grief in any way.

“Sometimes it’s executed through anger. Sometimes it’s executed or shown in bitterness,” said Bolton. “What we want to do is really have the body come together so that we can heal the body.”

Bolton says everyone is welcome. Visitors do not need to join the church to be a part of the group. The group runs for 13 weeks. Sessions are hosted in person and virtually via Zoom.

The first session is Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The group is free, but workbooks for the class cost $25.

New City Church is located at 3114 SW 61st in Des Moines.

To register, click here.