DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police and Fire Department personnel are on the scene of a fire at a church just northwest of downtown Des Moines.

The first calls for service at 1150 13th Street came in just before 3:00 p.m. That is the home of Perfecting Holiness Temple, a smaller Des Moines congregation.

Multiple firetrucks and Des Moines Police vehicles responded to the call. Smoke was scene pouring from the roof. There are no reports of injuries. Streets in the area remain closed as crews continue working to control the fire.