URBANDALE, Iowa — Students at Des Moines Christian School are ending the school year by helping others in the community.

Eighth graders Mary Lutz and Grace Goldsberry are collecting donations for two area no-kill animal shelters. The girls picked Furry Friends Refuge and the Boone County Humane Society.

“I got one of my cats from Furry Friends Refuge and the other one from Boone Humane Society. We just want to love on God’s creation and one of them is animals,” said Lutz.

If donating isn’t possible there are other options.

“They talked about how this is so helpful for them but also how just going and volunteering or fostering if you can’t or adopting,” said Goldsberry.

Donation baskets can be found at four locations across the metro:

Fareway on North Ankeny Boulevard, Wild Paws in Ankeny, Ankeny Animal and Avian Clinic and Bone-a -Patreat on University Avenue in West Des Moines.

The two are taking donations until May 13th.