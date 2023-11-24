DES MOINES, IOWA — Let’s start with a thanks to the Boy Scouts—who weren’t working today, but they opened their Maytag Scout Center and its commercial kitchen to Angie Ramos.

“It was just this center—and only this center,” Ramos explained, “that opened up and said ‘yes, absolutely you can have it.”

Thanks to Ramos and her family—their talents and generous souls–the kitchen sang and simmered all day long.

“I decided this is where I belong,” she said. “It’s to give. And I think this comes easy for me to give.”

Thanks to Ramos’ charity, For the Children, there was soon more than enough. And in the dining room, the hot food was boxed and served…thanks to volunteers like Basil Townes, Jr.

“I’ve done different community work in the past,” Townes said, “but this is something I take pride in.”

And those who arrived found more than hot food, but also warm clothes—thanks to Caitlyn McLain and her group, Do Good Des Moines.

“It’s heartwarming to see these people come back every single year, and benefit from what we have to offer our community,” said McLain.

Thanks to a third charity, Clothing the Children, whole families were served and supplied—and sent home in better shape for winter.

“It makes us feel good because they’re happy,” said Isela Davila, who’d volunteered her time to help.

Thankfully, the donations were so generous this year that there was plenty extra. It was taken to homeless camps and community fridges at the end of the day.

“And that’s what we’ll do with the leftovers,” Davila said, “because we make a lot more than we actually need to be able to still do that.”

Those here sacrificed their holiday, though none would put it that way.

“They’re happy,” said Townes, Jr. “That’s what makes us happy.”

To the long list of things we’re thankful for, add kind-hearted Iowans like these.

“To see someone smiling–it brings me joy and completes me,” said Ramos.