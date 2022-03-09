DES MOINES, Iowa — A local charity that provides furniture to women who are leaving the domestic violence shelter in Des Moines is looking for some help.

FreeStore in Des Moines had a record month in February, and it is currently in need of many household items as well as volunteers

The pandemic caused a halt in the clients they were able to help but as restrictions have loosened up, they have been increasing their numbers.

Last month the group helped around 40 women furnish their living spaces.

Volunteers say that while their warehouse may look full in these videos, things go as quickly as they come. This is why they are currently in need of pretty much all furniture items.

“Small tables and dining chairs, dressers, normal-sized dressers in good shape. We try to provide our clients gently used furniture that looks good and is in good shape. We don’t want to give them junk,” said volunteer Mike Smith.

