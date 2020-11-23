Des Moines, Chariton Teens Killed in Lucas County Crash; Three Other People Injured

LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Des Moines teen and a Chariton teen were killed in a car accident in Lucas County Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 5:10 p.m. when a Jeep turning from Highway 34 onto South 1st Street near Chariton traveled in front of a pickup.

Everyone in the Jeep was ejected. Passengers 15-year-old Katilynn Spicer of Des Moines and 16-year-old Chase Lavely of Chariton died.

The driver of the Jeep, 18-year-old Blake Skinner of Corydon, was transported by air ambulance to MercyOne in Des Moines with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger in the pickup 55-year-old Angel Blanchard was also taken by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital. The driver of the pickup, 55-year-old Shawn Blanchard was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time. The Blanchards are from Des Moines.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.