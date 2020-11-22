Des Moines Business Sacrificing Sales for Safety Until COVID-19 Vaccine Available

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite Gov. Kim Reynolds allowing dine-in service at bars and restaurants until 10 p.m., a Des Moines business owner says they will be sacrificing sales for safety.

“We’ve seen what it can do to people and these are young people. I think it is important to keep our employees safe and not be a reason that somebody would get sick. That would weigh heavily on us and we’d just rather try and play it safe and make everybody else safe,” said Whitney Selix, owner of Lua Brewing in the Sherman Hill neighborhood.

Like most restaurants and bars, Lua Brewing has been feeling the financial impact of COVID-19. Between the decrease in sales and various restrictions due to the coronavirus, they have had to get creative with spacing out tables, online ordering and curbside pickups.

Since March, Lua has had just two brief closures due to a staff member testing positive. Lua prides itself on being a place for the community to gather and celebrate, but the pandemic has made that difficult despite their attention to safety. While state regulations allow Lua and all bars and restaurants to continue to serve customers inside, ownership says they want to do their part for the community and their staff and shut down dine-in service indefinitely.

“Indefinitely being whenever there is a vaccine available for people or the weather gets nice enough again where people can sit outside and we can have our garage doors open,” Selix said.

You can still order Lua beer and food to go or for curbside pickup online through the Toast app.