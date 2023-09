DES MOINES, Iowa – From Iceland to Indonesia to Iowa, 100 yoga teachers from 100 different countries are sharing their cultures and experiences on the Wild Yoga Tribe podcast.

WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson spoke with Wild Yoga Tribe Founder Lily Allen-Duenas on Today in Iowa about how it got started.

The podcast’s 100th episode drops Friday, Sept. 15. To listen or learn more about Wild Yoga Tribe, click here.