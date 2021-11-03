Des Moines Burger King employee slashes co-worker with knife

DES MOINES — Des Moines police are investigating a fight between fast food employees which left one person with slashing wounds.

According to police, two co-workers at the Burger King on the corner of 2nd Avenue and University Avenue started arguing at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. They say the argument escalated until one co-worker stabbed the other one with a knife.

The employee accused of the attack ran away from the restaurant.

The hurt employee suffered minor injuries in the attack and is expected to survive.