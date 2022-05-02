DES MOINES, Iowa — Traffic will once again be moving on both sides of the 2nd Avenue and Birdland Bridges on Monday, more than two weeks after a contract inadvertently removed reinforcements from the decking ahead of scheduled.

The City of Des Moines had planned to keep one half of the bridge open at all times during construction, with traffic narrowed to a single lane share the bridge at the same time. However, on April 15th while working on the west half of the bridge, contractors removed part of the east half’s reinforcements. That forced the closure of the full bridge until one side could be made safe.

That work is now done, according to a news release from the city. Traffic is expected to re-open on one side on Monday afternoon. The project is still expected to be complete by this fall.