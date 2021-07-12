Des Moines’ body shops assess damages after Friday’s hailstorm

DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowans have rushed to local body shops to get their vehicles assessed for damages after a hailstorm hit the metro last Friday.

Scotty Buchanan, the shop foreman at Scotty’s Body Shop, said his shop had assessed more than 20 vehicles since last week’s storm.

“We started getting a lot of calls right after the storm on Friday,” said Buchanan. “We were just bombarded with about 15 to 20 walk-in estimates and then [the] phones just ringing off the hook. That’s continuing into this week, and we expect it to continue in the weeks and months ahead.”

According to Buchanan, the shop has inspected vehicles with hail damage to car panels, vehicle hoods and paint.

Kelley Blue Book recommends filing a claim as soon as possible and take photos of the damage to file a claim.

A Des Moines agent recommends reviewing your vehicle insurance policy before another hail storm hits the state.

“If you didn’t have hail damage at this time, you might want to get with your insurance company now and go over the specifics of your coverage,” said Justin Oliver, the manager of The Insurance Specialists Inc. “That way, if something ever does happen, you’re not surprised or taken off guard. You will know what to be prepared for.”