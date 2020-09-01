Des Moines BLM Leader Arrested in Iowa City for Allegedly Injuring Police Officers with a Laser Pointer

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A leader of the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement was arrested in Iowa City late Monday, accused of assaulting officers during protests.

Matthew Bruce, 24, is currently in the Johnson County Jail facing nine charges of assault on an officer with intent to injure and one count of interference with official acts.

Police say he was arrested during protests at the University of Iowa. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports the charges stemmed from two separate incidents, according to University of Iowa police complaints. One incident allegedly happened at 8:28 p.m. at the University of Iowa president’s residence and the other one happened at 11:36 p.m. at the University of Iowa Pentacrest.

According to a criminal complaint, police claim Bruce pointed a laser beam light at the eyes of officers during the protest. Police allege this caused injury to multiple officers and they later required medical treatment. Police say after “a brief foot pursuit” Bruce was arrested at 11:40 p.m.

According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, the incidents occurred during the fourth straight night of protests happening with the racial justice group Iowa Freedom Riders.