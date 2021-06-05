Des Moines Black Liberation Movement marches down Grand Avenue to Governor’s Mansion

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group advocating for social justice in Des Moines took its message to one of the city’s most notable streets Saturday evening.

The protest organized by the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement marched down Grand Avenue to the Governor’s Mansion upon Terrace Hill. About 75 people joined the march, many of whom wore sunglasses and masks to conceal their identities.

The demonstrators invoked the names of several Black people killed by law enforcement along the way, including Winston Smith, who was killed by deputies in Minneapolis earlier in the week. When they arrived at Terrace Hill, they criticized Gov. Kim Reynolds through chants and a mock “report card” with all Fs.