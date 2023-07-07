DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say a Des Moines man who was seriously injured when his bike was struck by a pickup truck on Wednesday has died.

Des Moines police officers and firefighters were called to SE 6th Street and Pioneer Road around 4:07 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

De’Wayne Cole

When first responders arrived at the scene of the crash they found 40-year-old De’Wayne Lee Cole suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment but died on Thursday.

The investigation into the crash has determined Cole was traveling westbound on Pioneer Road when he failed to yield to a stop sign and entered into the northbound lane of SE 6th. That’s where Sgt. Parizek said Cole was struck by a northbound Chevy Silverado pickup truck driven by a 69-year-old male resident of Des Moines.

This is the first traffic-related death of a bicyclist in 2023 in Des Moines. So far, there have been a total of six traffic-related deaths in the city this year.