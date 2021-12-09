Des Moines bail bonds company owners, employee facing felony charges in fraud and prostitution case

DES MOINES, Iowa — The owners of a Des Moines bail bond business are charged with multiple counts of fraud and prostitution.

David Ellis of Always Affordable Bail Bonds is charged with fraudulent sales practices, credit card fraud, and four counts of prostitution. According to the criminal complaint in the case, he demanded and received a sex act from a woman as a condition of paying her bond.

David Ellis, Debra Ellis, and Justin Gilbert (WHO 13)

Debra Ellis is also charged with multiple counts of credit card fraud related to EBT transactions.

Justin Gilbert, an employee of Always Affordable Bail Bonds, is also charged with six counts of fraudulent sales practices.

All three have been released on bond and in what could be an endorsement of a competitor, David and Debra Ellis opted to use Kenny’s Bail Bonds in Des Moines.