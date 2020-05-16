Des Moines Assault Victim Says Racist Comments Were Made During Attack

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are looking for multiple suspects they say assaulted a black man and made racist comments toward him.

Police say the assault happened in the 5200 block of South Union Street at 3:25 a.m. Saturday. Twenty-two-year-old Quan Jones suffered significant injuries, according to police.

Jones told police he was assaulted by multiple white males and one of them made racist comments during the assault.

Jones was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. The assault is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4868. You may also share information through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com