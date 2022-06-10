DES MOINES, IOWA — One of Des Moines’ favorite annual festival returns for its silver anniversary the last weekend of June. The 25th edition of the Des Moines Arts Festival will be held from June 24th-26th in Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines. The award-winning festival brings in hundreds of artists from around the world and thousands of visitors from across Iowa to enjoy unique art, music, food and culture.

Details

When – June 24th-26th starting at 11am each day

Where – West Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines

Cost – Admission is free

The Festival

Hundreds of artists will presenting their craft during the festival, including dozens of sculptors, painters, jewelers, photographers and more selling their art as well as live performances and the Interrobang Film Festival hosted at the Des Moines Central Library.

Along with art from around the world, you’ll find food from every corner of the globe – and the metro. More than a dozen food vendors and beverage tents are spread throughout the festival.

Live Music

Two stages of free music all weekend long, beginning with a special kick-off concert from William Elliot Whitmore at 7:30 pm on June 23rd. The full festival lineup includes:

Friday Saturday

G. Love & Special Sauce

Chicago Farmer

James Tutson and the Rollback

D. Smith

Partesa Hartman & Jenny Kohls

MFK

Say DMS! Moon Taxi

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Cedric Burnside

Joel Sires

The Sara Routh Band

Andre Davis

The Cardinal Sound

Charlotte Blu

Altoona Flute Choir

Girls Rock! Des Moines

Emmett Phillips and Friends

Abigail Phelps

Volunteers are still needed for this year’s festival. Click here for more information and to sign up.