DES MOINES, IOWA — One of Des Moines’ favorite annual festival returns for its silver anniversary the last weekend of June. The 25th edition of the Des Moines Arts Festival will be held from June 24th-26th in Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines. The award-winning festival brings in hundreds of artists from around the world and thousands of visitors from across Iowa to enjoy unique art, music, food and culture.
Details
- When – June 24th-26th starting at 11am each day
- Where – West Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines
- Cost – Admission is free
The Festival
Hundreds of artists will presenting their craft during the festival, including dozens of sculptors, painters, jewelers, photographers and more selling their art as well as live performances and the Interrobang Film Festival hosted at the Des Moines Central Library.
Along with art from around the world, you’ll find food from every corner of the globe – and the metro. More than a dozen food vendors and beverage tents are spread throughout the festival.
Live Music
Two stages of free music all weekend long, beginning with a special kick-off concert from William Elliot Whitmore at 7:30 pm on June 23rd. The full festival lineup includes:
Friday
Saturday
- G. Love & Special Sauce
- Chicago Farmer
- James Tutson and the Rollback
- D. Smith
- Partesa Hartman & Jenny Kohls
- MFK
- Say DMS!
- Moon Taxi
- Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
- Cedric Burnside
- Joel Sires
- The Sara Routh Band
- Andre Davis
- The Cardinal Sound
- Charlotte Blu
- Altoona Flute Choir
- Girls Rock! Des Moines
- Emmett Phillips and Friends
- Abigail Phelps
Volunteers are still needed for this year’s festival. Click here for more information and to sign up.