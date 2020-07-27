Des Moines Artist Using Platform to Fight for Equality and Education

DES MOINES, Iowa — Leader of the pack. “I do, to my core, care about Des Moines more than anything,” said Billy Weathers. He can often be found with a mic in hand on stage as hip hop artist B.Well, but lately his hand has gripped a megaphone while fighting for racial justice through the streets of Des Moines. “If you want to make a change, you better be front line and ready to go. You better be a walking embodiment of anything you are preaching to other people,” said Weathers.

While on those front lines fighting for a bettor tomorrow, Weathers noticed those teaching the leaders of tomorrow, like Jackson Elementary music teacher Katelyn Stessman, may not be getting the resources they deserve. “I have over 400 students and my yearly budget for my classroom is like $74. Every single teacher I know spends their own money on their kids,” Stessman said.

In June, Weathers, who was a student within Des Moines Public Schools through 8th grade, created a 501 (c)3 called the B.Well Foundation and a “Knowledge is Power” fund for staff and teachers within DMPS to apply for items like supplies, program funding, and student clothing. Weathers said, “We don’t want it all to go to supplies. We don’t want it to just go to activities. We are looking at things, people, ideas that will have a lasting impact.”

In just over a month, between a GoFundMe account and a concert, the fund has already raised over $25,000. “Teachers will see students wearing the same outfit or having the same problems day after day. We want to be able to provide for them and make them feel loved,” said Weathers.

Around 75% of students within the district qualify for free or reduced-priced meals. COVID-19 adds another layer for families already strapped for cash. The fund could be vital to help make ends meet. “We have a lot of families living not just paycheck to paycheck but less than paycheck to paycheck during this challenging time and it all makes a difference,” said DMPS Communications Director Phil Roeder.

Whether sung on stage, shouted in the streets or taught in a classroom, Weathers believes words have the power to lead to change. “That’s what I try to embody what my mother and father instilled in me. Be the light, be the example. That’s what we continue to try to do.”

Weathers was named the 2019 Des Moines Education Association Volunteer of the Year for his work within the district. The Knowledge is Power fund is still accepting donations through the GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/knowledge-is-powerdmpsbwell