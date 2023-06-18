DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Art Week continues Sunday as local artists perform and show off their work throughout the week of celebration.

For one local artist, it’s a chance for her and her partner to show off their newest unique music.

Olivia Valentine is a Des Moines resident and Iowa State associate professor. She’s also a musician who performs on an unusual instrument, a loom.

Typically used to create physical works of art, Valentine uses it to make music.

She partners with Paula Matthusen of Middletown, Conn. who composes and performs with her.

They’re debuting their latest album Sunday at a free live performance at the Fitch Building in Des Moines.

They said Des Moines Art Week makes performances like theirs possible because it gives a platform to local artists.

“It’s a great platform for the local community here in particular,” Valentine said. “The Arts Festival that will happen next weekend is sort of a different situation, right. That’s more national in scope but the first part of the week is definitely about local artists doing local things for a local community, which I think is actually a really important part of a vibrant arts community.”

“What Des Moines Art Week means to me is it’s creating a moment where we can come together, and that that is something that within its own essence allows us to present,” Matthusen said. “There’s something very powerful about the agency of making together.”

The free performance begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m.