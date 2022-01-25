Des Moines art contest to showcase local artwork along bike trails

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines artists have a chance for their artwork to be viewed millions of times each year, but it won’t be at a conventional gallery.

Des Moines Parks and Recreation is kicking off the Bike Trail Art Corridor program, a new project to showcase local artwork along the city’s bike trail system. The department is seeking digital art submissions from Des Moines artists to be printed on a series of panels along the trails.

Submissions can be digital images of paintings, drawings, sculptures, multimedia, graphic design, poetry and photographs.

The selected artwork will be printed across the face of 11 sign panels. Each art corridor location will display two pieces of artwork, one on each side of the trail. (Des Moines Parks and Recreation)

Judges will review and select the artwork to be used along the bike trail system. A total of 8-10 pieces of artwork will be displayed within the art corridors along the trails. Each corridor will feature two separate pieces of artwork, one on each side of the trail.

Artists must be 18 years or older and live in Des Moines or operate a business within city limits to participate. The submission deadline is 4:59 p.m. on Feb. 18. Artists who have their work selected will receive a $300 prize.

The locations marked on the map are not the exact locations for the installations but the proposed bike trails with art corridors installed along. (Des Moines Parks and Recreation)

To participate, artists must review and follow the timeline and official rules and fill out all required forms listed below. The completed submission form and digital image(s) are to be emailed together to DSMparkplanning@dmgov.org

The artwork will be installed along the trails in June 2022.

Des Moines Parks and Recreation estimates 4.6 million uses of Des Moines’ trail network each year.