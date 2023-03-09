DES MOINES – This year the Des Moines Art Center is celebrating its 75th anniversary with two exhibits.

The first exhibit is called Making the Art Center 1948-2023, and it focuses on telling the history of the art museum through photos.

Jill Featherstone, the Senior Director of Education at the Des Moines Art Center, said that there are challenges to condensing so much history into one exhibit.

“Working with 75 years and actually more than 75 years and although I’ve been at the Art Center for about 24 years, just not knowing all of the right pieces and the sequence of putting them together like finding all of the historical images,” Featherstone said.

Featherstone said that the Art Center’s value come from it being a place for artists amateur or professional to learn.

“It was really important to the folks working on the establishment that we would be called the Art Center and not the Des Moines Art Museum because there was always going to be an activation of spaces that we now call our studio education wing. So there were always classes that youth to professionals or hobbyists could take to advance their skills or just be introduced to different art-making techniques,” Featherstone said.

The second exhibit which is now on display is called Art Center 75 Years of Iowa Art. It features more than 150 works from artists that have lived and worked in Iowa and who have connections to the Des Moines Art Center.

To learn more about the 75th-anniversary exhibitions at the Des Moines Art Center visit the center’s website.