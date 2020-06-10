Des Moines Art Center to Reopen in July

DES MOINES, Iowa — After closing its doors to the public for weeks due to COVID-19, the Des Moines Art Center plans to reopen on July 7.

The museum outlined the steps it is taking to ensure the safety of visitors and staff, including requiring visitors to wear masks. Those steps include:

Timed, ticketed entry: The Art Center will continue to offer free admission for all; however, tickets for entry will be required so that proper social distancing within the galleries can be maintained. The Art Center recommends visitors reserve tickets online in advance so visitors can enter the museum at their desired time. Reservations will be made available in the coming weeks at desmoinesartcenter.org.

Wayfinding: The Art Center has installed designated paths through the museum, designed to ensure visitors are able to access all galleries while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Cleanliness: The Art Center is increasing cleaning and sanitizing, especially on frequent contact areas and travel paths.

Masks: Art Center staff will be required to wear a mask at all times when outside individual offices. Visitors will be required to wear masks while in the Art Center.

A phased approach: While the Art Center galleries will be open to the public, all indoor, public programming is currently on hold until the fall. This includes docent-led tours. The Shop at the Art Center and Tangerine at the Art Center are finalizing phased reopening plans beginning in late summer.

For those who are still not comfortable returning to the museum, the Art Center will continue offering virtual resources, including virtual tours and online summer camps and classes.