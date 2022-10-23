DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Art Center continues its decade-long tradition of celebrating the Día de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, in-person after a two year hiatus.

Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday of remembrance where celebrators honor family and friends who have passed on.

In the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the Latinx community in Iowa. Last year, the art center honored the lives of Latinx Iowans who died from the virus. They shared the stories and names of those who passed away.

The ofrenda, the altar, was filled with photos and artwork by local artist Dawn Martinez Oropeza.

This year’s theme is Nuestros ancestros luchadores…our fighting ancestors. The theme includes Lucha Libre, which is synonymous with famous masked wrestlers and the sport. But the word Lucha, in Spanish, means struggle and it ties in with the journey of our ancestors who came before us.

Iowa Artist Miriam Alarcón Avila and the art center collaborated for this year’s event and the ofrenda.

The artwork will go on display on Sunday, October 30th at the Des Moines Art Center. For more information about the event you can visit the art center’s website.