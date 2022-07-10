DES MOINES, Iowa — Kids from across the metro now have their artwork on display at the Des Moines Art Center as a part of the center’s ‘My Voice’ pilot program.

The ‘My Voice’ pilot program was created through a collaboration between the Art Center and the By Degrees Foundation. The intent of the program was to create a spotlight for the creative and talented youth in the city of Des Moines.

By Degrees, a local non-profit that provides education support to schools, nominated twelve students from Findley Elementary, Harding Middle, and North High Schools to participate in the program. Students were able to take classes guided by the Art Center that focused on using art as an outlet to express emotions, thoughts, and dreams.

After several weeks of students exploring the museum and developing their ideas, they began creating their own art pieces that were inspired by other artists’ work on display. The students’ art was then showcased at a reception held in May.

The Des Moines Art Center said in a press release that the students embodied the programs goal of seeing the value of their unique perspectives, talents, and voices, and then sharing those gifts with others.

Visitors to the Art Center can view the student works by scanning QR codes posted next to the student’s inspiration pieces throughout the museum. The student artworks, inspiration pieces, and artist statements can also be viewed on the Art Center’s website.