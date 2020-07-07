Des Moines Art Center Reopening Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time since March, the Des Moines Art Center is opening its doors to the public. Tuesday marks its reopening day.

Tickets to the Des Moines Art Center are free. The Director of Security and Visitor Experience, Brett Niederhauser, said the center is highly encouraging the public to reserve tickets online to avoid being turned away if they reach capacity.

Staff and visitors are required to wear masks while in the building.

Hours of operation are:

Mon: Closed

Tues: 11 am – 4 pm

Wed: 11 am – 4 pm

Thurs: 11 am – 7 pm

Fri: 11 am – 4 pm

Sat: 10 am – 4 pm

Sun: 10 am – 4 pm

The Shop and the Tangerine at the Art Center are both still closed.