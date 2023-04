DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Monies Art Center is celebrating “75 years of Iowa Art” with a new exhibit showing off the state’s talent.

The exhibit features historical art pieces from local artists. Laura Burkhalter, the senior curator at the Des Moines Art Center joined Today in Iowa Sunday to talk about the exhibit.

The last day available to view a giant collection of local art is this upcoming Sunday, May 7th. It is completely free to attend.