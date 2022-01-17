Des Moines Art Center encourages community art sharing with Free Little Art Gallery

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Art Center has unveiled the city’s first Free Little Art Gallery, a miniature outdoor gallery where local artists can share small works of art with the community.

The Free Little Art Gallery is located on the east side of the Des Moines Art Center near the pathway leading to Greenwood Park. Artists of all abilities are encouraged to contribute to the Free Little Art Gallery. The only requirement is that each piece of art be no more than 5 inches tall to fit in the gallery space. People can leave something, take something, or both, as often as they wish.

The Free Little Art Gallery is similar to the neighborhood library “take a book, return a book” concept. Miniature outdoor art galleries have been popping up throughout the United States. Mia Buch, museum educator at the Des Moines Art Center, was instrumental in bringing the Free Little Art Gallery concept to Des Moines.

“Art is for everyone. That’s a big reason why I work at the Des Moines Art Center, because along with free admission, the Art Center works every day to make art as accessible as possible,” Buch said. “This [Free Little Art Gallery] is a playful extension of that mission and I hope it inspires members of our community to create, view, and value artwork in new ways, and more often.”