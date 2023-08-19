DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Art Center opened up in 1948 and on Saturday the center celebrated 75 years with a party for the community.

To celebrate, the art center hosted a community lawn party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Families could come to the free event to enjoy free art activities, ceramics demonstrations, games, food trucks and live music.

Events like the one on Saturday are exactly what the staff with the art center love to put on because it grows awareness and attention for local art.

“I really think this is an extraordinary place to cut your teeth on art, because again, there is not that financial barrier to enter. So you come in and it’s not a giant museum you might travel to in New York or Chicago. So you can tour the Des Moines Art Center in an hours time,” said Jill Featherstone, Senior Director of Education & Interpretation at the Des Moines Art Center.

The center also has an exhibit that is leaving soon called “Underneath Everything” where every piece is made of clay. The exhibit leaves the center on September 10.