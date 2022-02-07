DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday approved a $10 million project to replace and repair two bridges on the city’s north side.

Work will begin in the spring to completely replace the 2nd Avenue bridge over Birdland Drive and rehabilitate the 2nd Avenue bridge over the Des Moines River. The 2nd Avenue bridge over Birdland Drive is classified as “structurally deficient.”

“That doesn’t mean the bridge is unsafe, but it does mean that some of the elements are in a condition that need significant work,” said City Engineer Steve Naber.

2nd Avenue bridge over the Des Moines River (Courtesy: City of Des Moines)

The rehabilitation work on the 2nd Avenue bridge over the Des Moines River will include improving the bridge’s deck and cleaning the steel components of the bridge’s superstructure.

Both bridges were built in the 1930s and serve roughly 20,000 vehicles each day, according to the City of Des Moines.

Since 2011, 18 bridges in Des Moines have been classified as being structurally deficient. After tonight’s city council vote, the City of Des Moines has three bridges remaining to address. The final three structurally deficient bridges are scheduled for either complete replacement or rehabilitation in the city’s current five-year Capital Improvement Program plan.