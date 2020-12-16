Des Moines Apartment Fire Forces Residents Out into Freezing Weather

DES MOINES, Iowa — An apartment fire on Des Moines’ north side forced the entire building to evacuate into freezing weather on Tuesday.

The Des Moines Fire Department got the call around 4:30 p.m. and responded to the 3200 block of 30th Street and quickly stopped the flames coming from inside one unit.

“They found heavy smoke and fire coming out division two, which is the second floor,” said Des Moines Fire Department District Chief Matt Porter. “They quickly went in and knocked the fire down and did a primary search and found no occupants still in the building.”

Crews are still investigating what caused the fire and where exactly inside the apartment it started. There is no word yet on the cost of the damage.

With Christmas a little over a week away, officials do not have a time estimate of when residents will get to return home. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, residents say they are counting their blessings no one was hurt.

Polk County Emergency Management and the Red Cross were on the scene Tuesday night to offer rides or a place for residents to stay.